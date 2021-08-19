Travelling to the scenic valleys or the dreamy mountains, we cherish each moment for a lifetime and we usually do so by capturing these sweet memories by clicking a picture. Not just tours and travels, but we love to capture all the loving moments in pictures. Don't we? And there's a day to celebrate our love for photography - World Photography Day, which is celebrated on August 19. As we celebrate World Photography 2021, we look at the history and significance of this wonderful day. World Photography Day 2021: Netizens Share Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Messages And Several Magical Pictures To Celebrate The Art of Taking Photographs.

Photography is considered a medium of describing stories. It is a medium where you can understand a concept more clearly by looking at the pictures rather than words. A photographer can capture an emotion, a place, an idea and a moment that a person can cherish for a lifetime.

World Photography Day Date and History

The traces of the World Photography Day celebration can be dated back to late 1830 in France. The French government had announced the invention of ‘Daguerreotype’ which is a photography process as a free gift to the entire world on August 19, 1839.

World Photography Day Significance

The love for photography or clicking pictures has been an evergreen trend, which picked up the pace even more with the technological advancement and availability of newer gadgets and accessories. And with the observance of days such as World Photography Day, it brings everyone together to fall in love with photography even more. It is observed as a day where you honour the art of taking pictures so be it a photojournalist, wildlife photographer, fashion photographer or an amateur. Having the significance of telling a story, this visual format provides more information and can be saved for a lifetime.

Photography in this era has played an important role in understanding the past and getting relevant information from our ancient history. This photography day let us celebrate the essence of creating a moment that stays with us forever!

