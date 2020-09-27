It's the World Rivers Day today. Observed every year on the fourth Sunday of September, it aims to create an awareness about this water source and the numerous dangers they face in the oncoming years. It is a day that highlights the need to protect our rivers and drive initiatives that work in betterment of these water streams. We all learnt a little about rivers and their formation in our school days but there is so much more to these water streams. On this World Rivers Day 2020, we tell you interesting facts about the rivers, some of which you may not have known. Nile River Valley at Night Looks Stunning From Space! See Pictures of ‘The Father of African Rivers’.

Some of the most record-breaking waterfalls in the world are formed by rivers like the Angel Falls in Venezuela or the Khone Falls, Laos.

Caño Cristales in Columbia is one of the most unique rivers, popularly known as the river of five colours. It is also called as the Liquid Rainbow because of the colourful aquatic plants in here.

Not all river flow above the ground, there are also the subterranean rivers. It is a river that runs wholly or partly beneath the ground surface. The longest subterranean river in the world is the Sistema Sac Actun cave system in Mexico.

Rivers are important for human survival as they are source of freshwater. But rivers hold less than 1% of it as the rest of it is salty water in the oceans. Thus it is important to protect these streams.

Seeing rivers in dreams symbolise your attitudes towards the life. If you see a river normally flowing without any noticeable changes, it indicates that you are going fine with the flow.

If you see a river normally flowing without any noticeable changes, it indicates that you are going fine with the flow. Rivers are rightly called the cradles of civilization. All the major civilizations such as the Mesopotamian, Indus Valley, the Egyptian and the Chinese civilizations have developed on the banks of rivers.

While it may seem that rivers are everywhere, there are about 18 countries on this planet which do not have a single river.

Yarlung Tsangpo River is known as the Everest of Rivers because it flows in South Tibet Valley at an altitude of 14,800 feet. It is the highest river on the planet.

While all rivers look amazing and help us in some way or other, there's a river in China which is known for being deadliest in the human history. Huang He or the Yellow River has killed about 5 million people because of its heavy flows.

We are sure you would not know some of these amazing facts about the rivers around the world. You can share these facts with everyone today and give out the message of why we need to work in protection of these water streams.

