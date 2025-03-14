World Speech Day is observed annually on March 15 to celebrate the power of speeches and public speaking in driving positive change. The international event promotes live public speaking events in over 100 nations. The annual event provides a platform for unheard voices, including youth, marginalised communities, and emerging leaders around the world. World Speech Day was launched at the Athens Democracy Forum in 2015. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

The first World Speech Day took place on March 15, 2016, with memorable events in Athens, Singapore, Tawau and Moscow. This year, it will be the 10th anniversary of the annual event, which means a decade of inspiring voices worldwide! Scroll down to know more about World Speech Day 2025 date and the significance of this annual event. International Women’s Day 2025: Famous Speeches by Women Around The World That Changed History.

World Speech Day 2025 Date

World Speech Day 2025 falls on Saturday, March 15.

World Speech Day Significance

World Speech Day is a global platform dedicated to celebrating the power of speeches to inspire change, ignite conversations, and create lasting impact. World Speech Day aims to celebrate speeches and speech-making through live public events across the globe. The day highlights the role of speeches to bring communities together and, above all, to share ideas. Be part of a global movement that uses the power of speech to connect, inspire, and create change!

Every year, on March 15, people from all walks of life come together to share their stories, ideas, and visions for the future. From first-time speakers to seasoned professionals, World Speech Day welcomes everyone because every voice matters.

