International Women’s Day celebrated annually on March 8, is a global celebration of women’s achievements around the world in diverse fields. This day highlights the contributions of women in various fields, from politics and science to arts and social work. Many countries mark the occasion with public events, discussions, and initiatives that recognise the progress made while acknowledging the challenges that remain in the fight for women's rights. Happy Women’s Day 2025 Wishes: Share Messages, Quotes, HD Images, Greetings and Wallpapers To Honour and Empower Women.

Throughout history, women leaders have delivered powerful speeches on International Women’s Day, inspiring movements for gender equality and social justice.

On International Women’s Day 2025, let’s take a look at some of the famous speeches by women leaders around the world.

Sojourner Truth: Ain’t I A Woman?

Isabella Baumfree, who later changed her name to Sojourner Truth, was of the most powerful advocates for human rights in the 19th century. In 1851, at the Women’s Rights Convention held in Akron, Ohio, Sojourner Truth delivered the most famous women’s rights speeches in American history, “Ain’t I a Woman?”

Nancy Duarte, “The Secret Structure of Great Talks”

Nancy Duarte’s 2011 Ted Talk was an impactful one! In “The Secret Structure of Great Talks,” Nancy’s speech brilliantly lays out the idea that presentations have a shape, just like music. And after years of research and analysis, she has found that the shape proven to move audiences is called a Presentation Sparkline™.

Maya Angelo

Maya Angelou was an American memoirist, popular poet, and activist. Angelou wrote The Pulse of Morning and read at the first inauguration of President Bill Clinton on January 20, 1993. The audio recording of the poem won the 1994 Grammy Award in the “Best Spoken Word” category.

https://youtu.be/Fg0mu32h5IY

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai has used the occasion of International Women’s Day to advocate for girls’ education, urging global leaders to take action in ensuring equal access to schooling. Following her speech, Yousafzai became a symbol of courage and hope for millions of people around the world! “Let us pick up our books and our pens. They are our most powerful weapons. One child, one teacher, one book, and one pen can change the world” – Malala Yousafzai had said in her United Nations Youth Assembly Address.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson was invited to the UN on September 20, 2014, to help launch the HeForShe campaign. This movement was aimed to raise awareness about gender equality initiated by UN Women, designed to engage and encourage men as advocates. In her speech, Watson makes an appeal for men to join as partners and invited them into the fight for gender equality.

“I want men to take up this mantle, so that their daughters, sisters, and mothers can be free from prejudice. But also, so their sons have permission to be vulnerable and human too … I am inviting you to step forward, to be seen, and to ask yourself: If not me, who? If not now, when?” – Emma Watson had said at the UN Women’s HeForShe campaign launch.

These powerful and impactful speeches throughout history have had a lasting impact in shaping policies, changing perceptions, and inspiring generations to continue the fight for women’s rights around the world.

