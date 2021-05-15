Whisky is one of the few things that can instantly make someone bond. The love that people share for this drink is not easy to explain. And to celebrate this shared love, people celebrate World Whisky Day on the third Saturday in the month of May. World Whisky Day 2021 falls on May 15. People often celebrate this day by sharing quotes on whisky, Happy World Whisky Day wishes and messages, World Whisky Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and World Whisky Day Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

World Whisky Day celebration was first started in 2012 by Blair Bowman while studying at the University of Aberdeen. This observance has been owned by White Light Media, Edinburgh and in 2017 they appointed two official whisky ambassadors - Aly Mathers and Joe Kent. They played a key role in promoting the celebration of World Whisky Day that year. Even today the celebration of World Whisky Day is inspired by that in 2017.

From getting a swish of your favourite well-aged whisky to sharing stories on what made you fall in love with the drink, there is a lot that people do to celebrate World Whisky Day. However, much like a bottle of single malt, the celebration of this day is also the best when shared with our loved ones. This is the reason that people share quotes on whisky, Happy World Whisky Day wishes and messages, World Whisky Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and World Whisky Day Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends to celebrate.

World Whisky Day 2021 Quotes & Messages:

“There is no bad whiskey. There are only some whiskeys that aren’t as good as others.”

“The water was not fit to drink. To make it palatable, we had to add whisky. By diligent effort, I learned to like it.”

“I’m on a whisky diet. I’ve lost three days already.”

“Happiness is having a rare steak, a bottle of whisky, and a dog to eat the rare steak.”

“Never cry over spilt milk. It could’ve been whiskey.” – Maverick

“Whiskey, like a beautiful woman, demands appreciation. You gaze first, then it’s time to drink.” – Haruki Murakami

The celebration of World Whisky Day has been slowly recognised by various key organisations and groups. In 2014, the Scottish Parliament also recognised this celebration and there are various charitable causes that are also promoted on this day. We hope that this World Whisky Day you share your love for this drink with everyone. Happy World Whisky Day 2021!

