Yamuna Chhath 2025 falls on April 3. This annual commemoration celebrates the day that Goddess Yamuna descended on earth. The celebration is mainly observed by the Hindu population in and around the Mathura region and is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm. On the occasion of Yamuna Chhath, there are various festive events organised in and around Mathura, with a key focus on making special offerings at the starting point of the Yamuna River. People also mark this day by posting Happy Yamuna Chhath 2025 wishes and messages, Yamuna Chhath greetings, Happy Yamuna Chhath images and wallpapers with family and friends.

The celebration of Yamuna Chhath is an important festival in Hindu mythology that is commemorated on the Shashti tithi during the waxing moon phase of Chaitra month. The celebration is often seen as an amalgamation of communal joy, spirituality and heritage. The observance of Yamuna Chhath celebrates the stories of Lord Krishna’s valour and Draupadi’s resilience. The sacred river is often seen as one of Lord Krishna’s eight principal consorts, called the Ashtabharya. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Goddess Yamuna is believed to be the daughter of the sun god - Surya and the cloud goddess Sanjana. She is often referred to as the wife of Lord Krishna, which is why the celebration of Yamuna Chhath is focused on offering prayers to Goddess Yamuna as well as Lord Krishna. As we celebrate Yamuna Chhath 2025, here are some Happy Yamuna Chhath 2025 wishes and messages, Yamuna Chhath greetings, Happy Yamuna Chhath images and wallpapers that you can post online.

The occasion of Yamuna Chhath is often marked by organising and participating in special events at the riverbed of the Yamuna river. The celebration is focused on offering prayers to Goddess Yamuna as well as coming together as a community to celebrate the rich mythological history as well as the current ecological role of the river and why it needs to be conserved. We hope that Yamuna Chhath 2025 brings with it an inflow of happiness and prosperity for you and your family. Happy Yamuna Chhath!

