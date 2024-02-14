Basant Panchami, a vibrant Hindu festival, marks the arrival of spring and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge, wisdom, and arts. Celebrated on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha, the festival is characterised by the colour yellow, symbolising the blossoming of mustard flowers and the vibrancy of nature awakening from winter's slumber. As you observe Basant Panchami 2024, we at LatestLY have curated recipes of 5 sweet dishes that you must prepare on this day. Saraswati Puja Prasad Items: Saffron Rice, Mango Kesari – 5 Sweet Yellow Dishes That Can Be Offered As Bhog on Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchami 2024 will be observed on Wednesday, February 14. On this day, the tradition of preparing and sharing sweet dishes holds special significance, symbolising the sweetness of knowledge and wisdom. Families come together to create an array of delectable desserts using ingredients like saffron, cardamom, and ghee, infusing each dish with aromatic flavours. These sweets are offered as prasad during Saraswati Puja, adding a saccharine touch to the festive celebrations.

1. Saffron Kesari (Sheera): A luscious semolina pudding infused with saffron and cardamom and garnished with almonds and pistachios, Kesari represents the golden hues of spring and is a popular sweet prepared during Basant Panchami.

2. Malpua: This deep-fried delicacy made from a batter of flour, milk, and ripe bananas is soaked in sugar syrup, creating a delectable dessert enjoyed during festive occasions, including Basant Panchami.

3. Kesar Peda: A rich and velvety sweet, Kesar Peda combines condensed milk with saffron, ghee, and cardamom, shaped into small, delectable rounds. These pedas are a favourite during the festival.

4. Coconut Ladoo: Prepared with grated coconut, condensed milk, and flavoured with cardamom, these bite-sized coconut ladoos are a simple yet delightful sweet offering for Basant Panchami celebrations.

5. Gulab Jamun: Soft, deep-fried milk dumplings soaked in a fragrant rose-infused sugar syrup, Gulab Jamun is a classic Indian sweet enjoyed on festive occasions, including the auspicious day of Basant Panchami.

As families come together to prepare and share these saccharine delights, the festival becomes a harmonious blend of tradition, spirituality, and the sweetness of shared moments. Through the preparation of these delightful sweets, Basant Panchami not only offers a feast for the palate but also symbolises the abundance of knowledge, creativity, and the blossoming of a new season.

Wishing everyone a Happy Basant Panchami 2024!

