Chingam 1 is a vital and vibrant day in the cultural tapestry of Kerala, India. It holds a special place in the hearts of Malayalam-speaking people as it marks the onset of a new year in the Malayalam calendar, which follows the solar cycle. As you observe Chingam 1 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of five traditional dishes that you can consider preparing for the Malayalam New Year 2023 celebrations. Onam Sadhya Dishes: List of Mouthwatering Food Items For the Traditional Feast To Celebrate Kerala Harvest Festival.

Chingam 1 is when families come together to celebrate, reinforcing bonds and fostering a sense of togetherness. The exchange of gifts, sharing happy Chingam 1 2023 wishes and greetings, communal feasting, and participation in cultural activities bring people closer. It often involves preparing and enjoying a variety of delicious traditional dishes.

Avial

Avial is a delicious mixed vegetable curry made with pumpkin, carrots, beans, and drumsticks, cooked in creamy coconut and yoghurt gravy. It's a staple dish in Kerala cuisine and is often enjoyed with rice.

Watch Recipe Here:

Sambhar

Sambhar is a flavourful lentil stew made with toor dal (split pigeon peas) and various vegetables. It's seasoned with a special sambhar masala and typically served with rice or as an accompaniment to idli or dosa.

Watch Recipe Here:

Pulissery

Pulissery is a tangy, slightly sweet curry made with yoghurt and cooked vegetables like ash gourd, cucumber, or ripe plantains. It's seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and grated coconut.

Watch Recipe Here:

Parippu Curry

Parippu curry is a simple and comforting dish made with toor dal (split pigeon peas) cooked to a creamy consistency and flavoured with spices like turmeric and cumin. It's often part of the traditional Sadhya (feast) on banana leaves.

Watch Recipe Here:

Ada Pradhaman

Ada Pradhaman is a luxurious dessert with rice flakes (ada) cooked in a rich, creamy jaggery and coconut milk mixture. It's flavoured with cardamom, roasted nuts, and raisins, making it a delightful way to end the meal.

Watch Recipe Here:

Chingam 1 2023 Date And Significance

These dishes collectively offer a balanced and traditional Chingam 1 meal experience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2023 08:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).