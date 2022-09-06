Onam is an auspicious rice harvest festival in Kerala and Onam Sadhya is an integral part of the festival. It falls in Chingam, which is the first month of the Malayalam calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it will fall on September 8, Thursday. Onam Sadhya, also known as Onasadhya is the grand feast prepared by people to celebrate Onam. Onam is celebrated by decorating homes, drawing rangolis, wearing new clothes, greeting your loved ones and preparing the grand feast Onam Sadhya. Sadhya means banquet in Malayalam and is completely an elaborate feast. According to the tradition, it contains 26 different mouthwatering dishes prepared with over 60 ingredients. It is served on a banana leaf laid on the floor and is eaten with hands. As you celebrate Onam 2022, we at LatestLY have listed a few dishes that you can prepare for your family and friends for Onam Sadhya 2022. Onam 2022 Start Date & End Date: Know Thiruvonam Date, Significance of Onam Sadhya, Pookalam Designs and More To Celebrate Malayali Harvest Festival

Upperi

Upperi or Banana Chips are one of the favourite dishes for Onam Sadhya. It is a very common dish for the traditional feast. Crisp, light and delicious — that is what Upperi is all about.

Inji Curry

Inji curry is one of the dishes of Onam Sadhya that is prepared well in advance. It is made with ginger, tamarind and jaggery and is loved by almost every person in Kerala.

Manga Curry

Manga curry, also known as mango curry, is a spicy dish in the 26-dish feast of Onam Sadhya. It is made with raw mango and coconut milk and has its own unique flavour that makes it stand out from other dishes of the day.

Beetroot Pachadi

Pachadi is a yoghurt-based dish which is a must during Sadhya. It is generally made with either pineapple or bitter gourd and grated coconut. Beetroot Pachadi is a variation of the regular Pachadi made during the festival.

Avial

Avial is generally found in the Western Ghats and is a mixed vegetable dish made with 13 different vegetables and grated coconut. It is an unavoidable part of the Onam Sadhya and its consistency differs in different parts of Kerala.

Palada Pradhaman

Palada Pradhaman is generally the last dish to be eaten during Onam Sadhya. It is a sweet dish made with milk, dry fruits and rice ada. Being sweet, it is a must to relax your taste buds after relishing the spicy dishes of Sadhya.

Onam Sadhya uses a lot of traditional ingredients and covers all the flavour profiles like sweet, sour, salty and spicy. As you prepare the 26-dish feast for Onam 2022, don’t forget to add these scrumptious dishes to your list. Wishing everyone a Happy Onam 2022!

