Mumbai, October 29: How many dry days are there in November 2025? If you're looking for the answer to this question, then you have come to the right place. Dry days are observed every year in India on days of religious, national, political, and cultural importance. Dry days or no alcohol days can come as a surprise to many and hinder their celebrations. So, whether it's a party, a get-together at home, or a casual night out with friends for drinks, keeping track of dry days is very important.

Religious festivals and national events are often marked as "dry days" in the country, with the sale of alcohol being prohibited in liquor shops, restaurants, hotels, and bars. While rules and restrictions concerning dry days are likely to change as different states follow different regulations, it's best to check dry day dates with your local liquor store to stay updated. According to a report in CN Traveller, there are three dry days in November 2025. Scroll below to know the dates and days when alcohol will not be sold at liquor shops, pubs, bars and restaurants in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities across the country. Bank Holidays in November 2025: From Kannada Rajyothsava to Wangala Festival, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 10 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Full List of Dry Days in November 2025

November 1 - On Saturday (November 1), Maharashtra will observe a dry day in observance of Kartiki Ekadashi. This means alcohol will not be sold or served at liquor shops, pubs, bars, and restaurants in cities such as Mumbai, Thane, and Pune.

November 5 - On Wednesday (November 5) sale of alcohol is prohibited as it is a dry day on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

November 24 - On Monday (November 24), buying alcohol or serving it in restaurants is not an option as it is a dry day in view of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Shaheedi Diwas.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Tuesday, October 21, said that the enforcement agencies have seized cash, drugs, liquor and precious metals worth over INR 71 crore in Bihar since the announcement of the assembly elections. It must be noted that Bihar has been a dry State since 2016, when alcohol was banned. Besides Bihar, the country has several dry states/union territories, and these include Gujarat, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Lakshadweep, where alcohol is banned for social, religious, and health reasons. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country.

The dates of dry days vary from one state to another, as some dry days are observed in a specific state and depend entirely on cultural or regional festivals or the current events taking place. While the regulations can change depending on government decisions or directives from local authorities, it's best to confirm exact dry day dates with local bodies or the state's excise department.

