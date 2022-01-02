If you're an alcohol-loving, beer-guzzling Mumbaikar, you must get the list of Dry Days in 2022 in Mumbai handy to avoid any last-minute chaos to your merry-making plans! In India, alcohol is not available for sale on specific days and they are known as dry days. So, it's time to know the dates and events when alcohol won't be sold in Mumbai and be prepared with your stuff beforehand. It's better to not fall into a situation when you step out in a happy mood to get some liquor only to know that it's a 'Dry Day' and have to come back empty-handed with all your hopes shattered in the nick of the moment. So, it's important that you must know when to stock up some booze at your home because dry days can make your wishes fall into pieces due to the strict rules and regulations put into place on those days. You can download the List of Dry Days 2022 in India With Festival & Event Dates in PDF format for free online.
Dry Days are specific days when alcohol is prohibited for sale in liquor shops, bars and pubs due to some festivity or observance that compels the state to put a ban on its sale that day. Most of the Indian states observe Dry Days on major festivals like Republic Day, Independence Day, etc. The sale of alcohol is also restricted during elections in India. So, here's an annual list of 'Dry Days in Mumbai 2022' that will guide you next year.
List of Dry Days in January 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|January 14
|Friday
|Makar Sankranti
|2.
|January 26
|Wednesday
|Republic Day
|3.
|January 30
| Sunday
|Martyr's Day
List of Dry Days in February 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|February 19
|Saturday
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|2.
|February 26
| Saturday
|Maharishi Dayanand Jayanti
List of Dry Days in March 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|March 1
|Tuesday
|Mahashivratri
|2.
|March 18
|Friday
|Holi
List of Dry Days in April 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|April 10
|Sunday
|Ram Navami
|2.
|April 14
|Thursday
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|3.
|April 15
|Friday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|4.
|April 15
|Friday
|Good Friday
List of Dry Days in May 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|May 1
|Sunday
|Maharashtra Day
|2.
|May 2
|Monday
|Eid ul-Fitr Begins
|3.
|May 3
|Tuesday
|Eid ul-Fitr Ends
List of Dry Days in June 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|NO DRY DAYS
List of Dry Days in July 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|July 10
|Sunday
|Ashadi Ekadashi
|2.
|July 13
|Wednesday
|Guru Purnima
List of Dry Days in August 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|August 8
|Monday
|Muharram
|2.
|August 15
|Monday
|Independence Day
|3.
|August 18
|Thursday
|Krishna Janmashtami
|4.
|August 31
|Wednesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
List of Dry Days in September 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|September 9
|Friday
|Anant Chaturdashi
List of Dry Days in October 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|October 2
|Sunday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|2.
|October 5
|Wednesday
|Dussehra
|3.
|October 8
|Saturday
|Prohibition Week
|4.
|October 7
|Friday
|Eid-e-Milad
|5.
|October 9
|Sunday
|Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|6.
|October 24
|Monday
|Diwali
List of Dry Days in November 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|November 4
|Friday
|Kartiki Ekadashi (In Maharashtra)
|2.
|November 8
|Tuesday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
List of Dry Days in December 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|NO DRY DAYS
Get ready to welcome the New Year 2022 and know about all the important days to plan your evenings and events before it gets too late. Take a look at the complete calendar that we've brought for you to know the dates when Mumbai will have Dry Days in 2022.
