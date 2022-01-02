If you're an alcohol-loving, beer-guzzling Mumbaikar, you must get the list of Dry Days in 2022 in Mumbai handy to avoid any last-minute chaos to your merry-making plans! In India, alcohol is not available for sale on specific days and they are known as dry days. So, it's time to know the dates and events when alcohol won't be sold in Mumbai and be prepared with your stuff beforehand. It's better to not fall into a situation when you step out in a happy mood to get some liquor only to know that it's a 'Dry Day' and have to come back empty-handed with all your hopes shattered in the nick of the moment. So, it's important that you must know when to stock up some booze at your home because dry days can make your wishes fall into pieces due to the strict rules and regulations put into place on those days. You can download the List of Dry Days 2022 in India With Festival & Event Dates in PDF format for free online.

Dry Days are specific days when alcohol is prohibited for sale in liquor shops, bars and pubs due to some festivity or observance that compels the state to put a ban on its sale that day. Most of the Indian states observe Dry Days on major festivals like Republic Day, Independence Day, etc. The sale of alcohol is also restricted during elections in India. So, here's an annual list of 'Dry Days in Mumbai 2022' that will guide you next year.

List of Dry Days in January 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. January 14 Friday Makar Sankranti 2. January 26 Wednesday Republic Day 3. January 30 Sunday Martyr's Day

List of Dry Days in February 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. February 19 Saturday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2. February 26 Saturday Maharishi Dayanand Jayanti

List of Dry Days in March 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. March 1 Tuesday Mahashivratri 2. March 18 Friday Holi

List of Dry Days in April 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. April 10 Sunday Ram Navami 2. April 14 Thursday Ambedkar Jayanti 3. April 15 Friday Mahavir Jayanti 4. April 15 Friday Good Friday

List of Dry Days in May 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. May 1 Sunday Maharashtra Day 2. May 2 Monday Eid ul-Fitr Begins 3. May 3 Tuesday Eid ul-Fitr Ends

List of Dry Days in June 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events NO DRY DAYS

List of Dry Days in July 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. July 10 Sunday Ashadi Ekadashi 2. July 13 Wednesday Guru Purnima

List of Dry Days in August 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. August 8 Monday Muharram 2. August 15 Monday Independence Day 3. August 18 Thursday Krishna Janmashtami 4. August 31 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi

List of Dry Days in September 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. September 9 Friday Anant Chaturdashi

List of Dry Days in October 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. October 2 Sunday Gandhi Jayanti 2. October 5 Wednesday Dussehra 3. October 8 Saturday Prohibition Week 4. October 7 Friday Eid-e-Milad 5. October 9 Sunday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 6. October 24 Monday Diwali

List of Dry Days in November 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. November 4 Friday Kartiki Ekadashi (In Maharashtra) 2. November 8 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti

List of Dry Days in December 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events NO DRY DAYS

Get ready to welcome the New Year 2022 and know about all the important days to plan your evenings and events before it gets too late. Take a look at the complete calendar that we've brought for you to know the dates when Mumbai will have Dry Days in 2022.

