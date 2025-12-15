Mumbai, December 15: The Goa government has declared dry days in rural parts of the state on December 19, 20, and 22, 2025, ordering all liquor shops in specified areas to remain closed as the state prepares for the forthcoming Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections. The move is aimed at ensuring a peaceful and fair polling environment in the lead-up to and aftermath of the local polls.

Under the directive, all licensed liquor outlets within the jurisdictions of the North Goa Zilla Panchayat and South Goa Zilla Panchayat will be shut on the three designated dry days. This includes outlets in rural panchayat constituencies but excludes municipal areas and the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP), where normal operations may continue.

The dry days coincide with key dates in the electoral calendar: polling for 50 zilla panchayat constituencies is scheduled for December 20, and vote counting is set for December 22. While liquor sales will be prohibited in the specified rural areas during the dry days, the government has clarified that bars and restaurants may continue to operate for food service.

However, these establishments must clearly display signs stating that alcohol will not be served during the dry period. In addition to the closure of retail liquor outlets, transportation of alcohol within the affected ZP areas will also be restricted on the same dates.

Election officials often impose dry days to minimise alcohol-related disruptions and reduce potential inducements linked to voting behaviour. The dry day schedule wraps up following the conclusion of vote counting on December 22. Liquor sales and transportation are expected to resume normally from December 23 onward in the rural panchayat areas.

