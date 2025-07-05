Fact Check: Was PM Narendra Modi Served Mutton Biryani at Dinner Hosted by Trinidad and Tobago PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar? Digitally-Manipulated Image Circulated To Spread Fake News

New Delhi, July 05: A viral image circulating on social media claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was served mutton biryani at a dinner hosted by Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. The image shows Modi sitting with a plate of non-vegetarian food in front of him, prompting some users to question his vegetarian identity and accuse him of hypocrisy.

However, this claim is false. The image has been digitally manipulated to spread misinformation. During PM Modi’s official two-day visit to Trinidad and Tobago, he was served food on a Sohari leaf — a tropical plant similar to the banana leaf, commonly used by the Indian-origin population in the Caribbean for festive and cultural meals. The prime minister himself shared photographs from the event on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the cultural significance of the tradition. Is Central Government Offering Free Tablets to Students Under ‘Free Smart Tablet Scheme 2024–25’? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message.

In his post, PM Modi stated: “The dinner hosted by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had food served on a Sohari leaf, which is of great cultural significance to the people of Trinidad & Tobago, especially those with Indian roots.” He also praised the preservation of Indian customs among the diaspora. RBI To Impose Penalty for Multiple Bank Accounts? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The dinner hosted by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had food served on a Sohari leaf, which is of great cultural significance to the people of Trinidad & Tobago, especially those with Indian roots. Here, food is often served on this leaf during festivals and other special… pic.twitter.com/KX74HL44qi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2025

It is also well-documented that PM Modi is a pure vegetarian. No credible source has reported that he was served or consumed mutton biryani during the visit. The viral image is doctored and intended to mislead the public.

Claim : A viral image on social media claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was served mutton biryani during a dinner hosted by Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Conclusion : The claim is false. The image showing PM Modi being served mutton biryani is digitally manipulated. During his visit, PM Modi was served vegetarian food on a Sohari leaf, a traditional practice among the Indian-origin community in Trinidad and Tobago. Official photos and Modi’s own post on X confirm this. Full of Trash Clean

