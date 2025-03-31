Are you hosting an Eid party at home and want to impress your guests with a stunning spread? Look no further! Here are some delicious Eid party platter ideas that are sure to wow your guests: Eid Dawat 2025 Special Recipes: Biryani, Sheer Khurma, Kebabs and More, Enjoy These Mouth-Watering Dishes During the Festival of Eid Ul-Fitr (Watch Videos).

1. Middle Eastern Mezze Platter: Start with a classic mezze platter featuring hummus, tabbouleh, falafel, pita bread, and olives.

2. Samosas and Spring Rolls Platter: Offer a variety of crispy samosas and spring rolls with chutneys and raita for a satisfying snack.

3. Kebab Platter: Grill up some delicious kebabs and serve them with yoghurt sauce and cucumber raita for a refreshing twist.

4. Fruit and Cheese Platter: Create a colourful platter with fresh fruits, cheeses, and crackers for a light and healthy option.

5. Baklava and Gulab Jamun Platter: Indulge your guests with traditional Middle Eastern pastries and Indian desserts.

6. Iced Tea and Fresh Juice Platter: Quench your guests' thirst with refreshing iced teas and fresh juices made with seasonal fruits.