The human heart is located between the lungs and is almost the size of a closed fist. It is a muscular organ and a finely tuned machine. To keep a healthy heart, it's very important that you follow a healthy lifestyle.

A healthy lifestyle not only focuses on your activities during the day but also on what you eat. Almost 17.9 million people die each year due to heart diseases, also known as cardiovascular diseases. Certain lifestyle changes like salt reduction in diet, consumption of fruits and vegetables, regular physical activities and avoiding harmful use of alcohol and tobacco have resulted in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Eating Junk or Processed Foods Increases Risk of Diabetes, Heart and Liver Diseases, Says ICMR

It is very important to eat well and maintain a good heart so as to maintain a healthy body. Therefore, we suggest you include these food items in your diet so as to keep your heart healthy and away from any diseases.

Flaxseeds

You can sprinkle some flaxseed on your breakfast, combine them into your smoothies, mix them with other seeds or anything you eat. Flaxseed contains soluble and insoluble fibres along with Omega 3. It is also one of the highest available sources of Lignans, which have both plant estrogen and antioxidant qualities.

Black or Kidney Beans

Beans are extremely versatile to be consumed as soup, salad, stew or a meal itself. Consisting of lots of soluble fibres, b-complex, vitamins, niacin, folate, magnesium, calcium, and omega 3 fatty acids, beans are very good for your heart.

Red Wine

For all the wine lovers, here comes the good news. Keep your soul and your heart happy with some red wine. Red wine contains flavonoids, which help maintain the health of your blood vessels and antioxidant resveratrol which is proved to have heart-protecting benefits. Drinking alcohol can lead to high blood pressure, therefore, enjoy wine in moderation to reap the best benefits.

Salmon

Those who love to eat fish, enjoy your salads and pasta with some salmon to give your heart a healthy treat. American Heart Association recommends two servings of omega 3 rich foods like salmon every week as it can decrease the risk of abnormal heartbeats, lower triglyceride levels, slow the growth of plaque in your arteries and slightly drop the blood pressure.

Healthy Greens

Include greens like spinach and broccoli in your salads for a healthy heart. Both of them contain beta-carotene, vitamin C and vitamin E, potassium, folate, calcium and fibre. Spinach and broccoli can be added to your pasta, pizza, salad and sandwiches and can improve the health of your heart.

To have a good heart, it is important to have a good diet and to have a good diet, it is important to eat right. Improve your heart health and try to stay away from cardiovascular diseases by adding these foods to your diet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2021 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).