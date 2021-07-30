Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that development of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart diseases & liver diseases are multi-factorial in nature and eating of junk food and/ or processed food is one of these factors. Various studies indicate that products with high content of fat, sugar or salt may increase the risk of overweight, obesity or certain Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Junk foods are high in calorie but low in nutritional value and lead to an excess metabolic weight leading to obesity. An obese individual is prone to life-threatening diseases which are not only limited to cholesterol or diabetes but also can cause stroke and other NCDs. Here's How Fast Food Damages Your Immune System.

According to the study report "India: Health of the Nation's States"-The India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative 2017, the proportion of Chronic Diseases (NCDs) have increased in India from 30.5% in 1990 to 55.4 % in 2016. The overall metabolic risk factors / causes attributable to the rise in Chronic Diseases (NCDs) include unhealthy diet as per study.

Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has informed that a nation-wide media campaign titled 'Aj Se Thoda Kam', to encourage consumers to make dietary modifications by gradually reducing the consumption of fat, sugar and salt has been launched. A series of short videos (with subtitles in 12 languages) have been created for the same. The campaign is supported with flyers, banners, audio clips and an ‘Eat Right India’ website with useful inputs on gradual reduction in consumption of fat, salt and sugar.

ICMR-NIN (National Institute of Nutrition) along with FSSAI has recommended guidelines for High Fat, Salt, Sugars (HFSS) Food Labels on all Ready to Eat Foods so that consumption of these foods is moderated.

Several awareness initiatives have been undertaken by the Government including use of print, electronic and social media. In addition, the national Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) supports awareness generation activities to be undertaken by the States.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the LokSabha here today.

