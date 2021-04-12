Gudi Padwa is a springtime festival celebrated widely in Maharashtra and Goa. This festival falls on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the New year according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. The word padava or padavo comes from the Sanskrit word pratipada which refers to the first day of a lunar fortnight. This festival also marks the start of the civil year among Hindus, particularly in the central Indian states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Gudi Padwa 2021 will be celebrated on April 13. Various yummy delicacies like puran poli, kothimbir vadi to name a few are prepared on the occasion of Gudi Padwa to celebrate the Marathi new year. Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes in Marathi: Gudi Padwyachya Shubeccha Messages, Wallpapers, HD Images And Greetings to Send on Marathi New Year.

Gudi Padwa usually falls in late March or early April in the Gregorian calendar and generally takes place on the same day as Cheti Chand in Gujarat and Ugadi, which is celebrated as the Telugu and Kannada New Year in the Deccan region of India. The practice of making colorful floor decorations called rangoli, putting up a special Gudhi flag on the door of the house are some of the important parts of Gudi Padhwa celebration. Taking out street processions and dancing are also part of this festival custom. Just like any other Indian festival, various delicious dishes are also prepared on the occasion of Gudi Padwa which usually include savory and sweet items.

5 Recipes For Gudi Padwa

1. Puran Poli

2. Shrikhand

3. Kothimbir Vadi

4. Sweet Shankarpali

5. Sabudana Vada

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa 2021, you should indeed try the above-mentioned recipes with your family and loved ones by staying indoors. We wish you all a very Happy Gudi Padwa 2021.

