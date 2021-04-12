Gudi Padwa is the traditional celebration of New Year by Marathi and Konkani Hindus. It marks the beginning of the solar New Year and is said to be an extremely auspicious and joyous occasion. There are various traditions and rituals surrounding Gudi Padwa, which is also celebrated as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Vishu in Kerala, Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and various other parts of the country. Gudi Padwa 2021 will be celebrated on April 13. People often celebrate this day by sharing Happy Gudi Padwa wishes, Gudi Padwa 2021 messages in Marathi, Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra. People often celebrate this day by drawing colourful rangolis, hoisting a special Gudi (a pole with upturned silver or copper vessel that is decorated with flowers, mango and neem leaves and a colourful flag), making delicious delicacies and celebrating some fun time with family. Gudi Padwa signifies the arrival of the spring harvest season and is said to be the day that Lord Brahma created the Universe. Gudi Padwa 2021 Recipe: How to Make Puran Poli? Easy Way the Traditional Delicacy on Maharashtrian New Year (Watch Video).

The celebration of Gudi Padwa is set to be a little different as Maharashtra continues to battle the second wave of COVID.19. However, people are sure to take the celebration online and share Happy Gudi Padwa wishes, Gudi Padwa 2021 messages in Marathi, Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Gudi Padwa 2021 Rangoli Designs: Simple Ugadi Kolam, Dotted & Floral Rangoli Pattern Images and Video Tutorials to Celebrate Marathi New Year.

Gudi Padwa 2021 Wishes in Marathi

Gudi Padwa 2021 Marathi Wish (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Aayushya Eka Swapna Sarakhe Jagave, Pratyek Samvedanela Chakhun Baghave, Nav Varshachi Navi Pahaat, Daakhavo Aapnaas Ek Navi Vaat. Gudi Padwyachya Shubeccha.

Gudi Padwa 2021 Marathi Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Aaushya Ek Veena, Ani Sur Bhavananche. Ga Dhund Hovun Tumhi, Sangeet Navin Varshache. Gudi Padwyachya Shubeccha!

Gudi Padwa 2021 Marathi Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Tumchya Samasta Parivaraas Gudi Padwyachya Shubheccha. Junya Dukkhanna Maage Sodun Swagat Kara Nav Varshache. Gudi Padwa Gheun Yeto Kshan, Pragati Ani Harshache Padwyachya Hardik Shubheccha.

Gudi Padwa 2021 Wish in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Sonapivaly Kiranani aale Navin Varsh,

Manomani date Nav Varshacha Harsh.

Gudi Padwyachya Shubeccha!

Gudi Padwa is said to bring with it an opportunity for good luck and prosperity for the family. There are various delicious treats like puran poli, shrikhand, etc that are also made to give the new year a sweet beginning. Here’s hoping that Gudi Padwa 2021 brings with it all the happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2021 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).