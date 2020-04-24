How to Wash Vegetables and Fruits Right Way? Dos and Don’ts to Properly Handle Groceries During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The coronavirus scare has gripped us all. The virus is new, and there is not much information about it. Besides, with no immediate vaccine, the concern increases. We all are figuring out how to cope up with the new normal of staying home. And there is the additional scare of contracting the virus, whenever we step out of the house to buy essentials. How to buy the necessities, is it necessary to wash the vegetables and fruits with soap, etc. There are many questions running in your mind, and that is understandable. But one thing you must stop doing right now, in case you are, is not to wash your vegetables and fruits with soap. Yes, food safety experts advise against frantically washing your produce in soapy water in hopes of scrubbing away the coronavirus. If not soap, how to clean the vegetables and fruits in the right way? In this article, we bring you the dos and don’ts that you need to follow to properly handle groceries, vegetables and fruits during the COVID-19 pandemic. How to Wash Fruits and Vegetables amid Coronavirus Outbreak? If You're Using Soap or Detergents to Wash Them, Here's Why You Should STOP.

It is important to note here that there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19. The disease is mainly spread from person to person through the virus particles, when someone coughs or sneezes. However, practicing proper food safety and handling protocol is vital. It is now known to all that one must thoroughly wash hands and surfaces with soap after handling any food produce. But how to wash the vegetables and fruits? Here is how you can keep yourself and family safe with these simple steps to ensure that fruits and vegetables are clean before you consume them during this extra caution and cleanliness. How to Protect Yourself While Shopping for Essentials? Step-by-Step Guidelines to Avoid Contracting COVID-19.

How to Wash Your Fruits and Vegetables? Don’ts

Do not wash your fruits and vegetables with soap.

Washing your fruits and vegetables in hot water in hopes that it will kill the virus can damage your produce.

How to Wash Your Fruits and Vegetables? Dos

Wash your fruits and vegetables under cool running water before eating or preparing your food.

For firm produces like melons, cucumbers, carrots and avocados, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), USA state that one can use a clean scrubbing brush, but that can again may damage the softer produce.

Remove the damaged or bruised areas before preparing or eating, rinsing produce before peeling or cutting, drying produce after washing it.

Remove the outer leaves from lettuce and cabbage.

Follow these steps and cook food to the appropriate internal temperature. Besides, it is essential to sanitise your workstation, knives, tools and cutting board before you begin cooking.