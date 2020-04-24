How to Protect Yourself While Shopping for Essentials? Step-by-Step Guidelines to Avoid Contracting COVID-19

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The coronavirus pandemic has upended many aspects of daily life. We are all at home, maintaining social distance, in a hope to contain the spread that has infected more than 2 million people globally. There are certain guidelines that we need to follow to keep ourselves save and not contract the spread. Above all, the virus is new, and there is no vaccine yet. We all are still figuring out what to do and what not to do during the pandemic, including trips to the grocery store. What was previously a mundane task, has turned into a nerve-wracking ordeal. Grocery shopping and buying vegetables remains a necessity during the pandemic; many people have questions about how to shop safely. In this article, we bring you the important steps that you need to follow to protect yourself while shopping for emergency food. How to Avoid Picking Coronavirus Germs at a Grocery Store? Tips to Safeguard Yourself From COVID-19 Pathogens Lingering on Shopping Carts in Supermarkets.

Before we go into any details, we need to note that there is currently no evidence of human, animal food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19. The disease is spread mainly from person to person through virus particles that are transmitted when someone coughs or sneezes. To prevent those modes of transmissions, stores are taking special precautions. They have limited the number of shoppers at a given time, urged everyone to maintain social distance by markings on the floor and disinfecting carts and frequently touched surfaces. But there are some steps that customers can follow to reduce the spread of coronavirus and their risk of catching it while visiting the store. COVID-19 Pandemic: Food Safety Tips to Handle Groceries to Prevent Exposure to Coronavirus.

How to Protect Yourself While Shopping For Essentials?

Before you leave the house, consider whether you really need to go shopping. People at countries highly affected by the virus are advised to stay at home as much as possible. So, frequent trips to grocery stores, may not be a great idea.

Only leave the house when needed. Make a shopping list in advance. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States suggests buying one-two weeks’ worth of grocers at a time. Buying more than you need can create unnecessary demand and even temporary shortages.

It is essential to wear a face mask while at the store. The moment you step out of the house, wear it.

Wearing gloves to the store is not necessary. The Washington Post, in an article, explained that gloves become contaminated the same way your hands do. But if you want to wear, you can wear the disposable ones and discard them, the moment you are out of the store.

You can carry your own wipes or use the one, if provided at the store to clean the shopping cart.

You can carry your own shopping bags, but make sure they are cleaned before each use.

As with any public setting, you should maintain a distance of at least six feet from others. It is very important to practice social distancing to avoid contracting the virus.

Try not to touch things unnecessarily.

Health experts have already suggested to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Once you return home, wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds and repeat the same after you store your groceries.

If you wish, you can wipe down your food packages, and allow it to air dry. But there is no evidence yet of food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.

These are some necessary steps that you should follow while shopping for essentials. But step out only when it is required. Stay home, stay safe and wash your hands with soap frequently during the pandemic.