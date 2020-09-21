It’s International Day of Peace 2020, today, September 21. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day to strengthen the ideals of peace, observing the day of non-violence and cease-fire. Taking this opportunity, a Vietnamese restaurant, Pizza 4P's introduced something new on their menu. Its ‘peace pizzas,’ in a bid to highlight and encourage harmony between nations. The pizza toppings include different recipes of the countries and their famous staple food. The peace pizza recipes include India-Pakistan, China-USA and Israel-Palestine. The pictures of these three peace pizzas naturally won the internet. According to the restaurant, if these flavours can live together on a pizza, why can’t we live together in peace? International Day of Peace Quotes & HD Images: Celebrate Peace Day 2020 With Powerful Yet Heart-Warming Sayings and Thoughts.

The theme for International Day of Peace 2020 is Shaping Peace Together. Even after so much effort, it is unfortunate to see tensions between countries. At this moment, the common effort is to fight the virus that threatens our health, security and very way of life. Pizza 4P's is a popular eatery in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh city. To upheld peace and harmony, the restaurant’s effort to introduce something new on their menu is delicious and also inspiring. India-China Tensions: Amid Ladakh Face-Off, Chinese Construction Activities Observed Near Uttarakhand Border.

For India-Pakistan Peace Pizza, the restaurant introduced Delhi Palak Paneer and Karachi Chapli Kebab. For US-China, Pizza 4P's brings in the flavours of Shanghai Chilli Shrimp and New York Buffalo Chicken. And for Israel-Palestine, the nutty and herbal taste of Za'atar Hummus and lemony flavours of Ramallah Musakhan is on the menu. Abraham Accords Signing: As UAE, Bahrain and Israel Ink Deal, Donald Trump Says '5 or 6 More Middle East Countries' Will Sign Peace Agreement.

India-Pakistan Pizza, Anyone?

China-USA Peace Pizza!

Israel-Palestine Peace Pizza!

The peace pizzas indeed look delicious in every sense. Netizens are super impressed with the idea, as the pics have gone viral on social media. Peace Pizzas are a unique and significant way to highlight the importance of peace among nations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).