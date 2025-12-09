Did India Request Russia To Replace S-400 Systems That Were Destroyed During India-Pakistan Tensions? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Shared by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts

Mumbai, December 9: Did India write a letter to Russia and request that they replace the S-400 systems? The question comes as a letter going viral on social media is making the alleged claim. The letter, allegedly issued in the name of India's Defence Ministry, was shared on social media by several Pakistani propaganda accounts. They claimed that the S-400 systems were destroyed during the India-Pakistan tensions in May 2025. The Pakistani propaganda accounts further alleged that India has now requested Russia to replace the S-400 systems.

Notably, the letter was issued on Wednesday, December 3, a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day state visit to India. "Emergency request for repair/replacement of S-400 Air Defence Systems", the subject of the letter reads. The widely circulated letter was allegedly issued by the Ministry of Defence and signed by Captain Shiv Kumar, India's Defence Attache. Although the letter appears to be genuine, scroll below to know the complete truth. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu Spotted Dancing on Stage Amid IndiGo Flight Disruptions? Old Video Being Circulated With Fake Claim.

Viral Letter Is Fake, Says PIB; Debunks Fake Document Shared by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts

🚨 #PAKISTAN Propaganda Alert! Several Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a letter on social media, falsely claiming that the S-400 systems were destroyed during the India–Pakistan tensions in May 2025 and now India has requested Russia to replace the S-400 systems… pic.twitter.com/XQOFxolTEL — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 8, 2025

A fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the viral letter is fake. Debunking the viral document as fake, PIB Fact Check said that the letter was not issued by the Ministry of Defence. PIB called the alleged claim a Pakistani propaganda alert and asked citizens not to share unverified content. "Trust only official Government of India sources for accurate information," PIB added. The fact-check unit of PIB also asked people to report suspicious documents related to the Government of India. Is PM Modi Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video.

To do so, people can send the report to PIB Fact Check on WhatsApp at 91 8799711259 and on email at factcheck@pib.gov.in. Hence, the alleged claim that India has requested Russia to replace the S-400 systems after they were destroyed in the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025 is not true. As clarified by PIB, the viral letter shared by Pakistani propaganda accounts is fake and not issued by the Defence Ministry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : India write a letter and requested Russia to replace the S-400 systems as they were destroyed during the India–Pakistan tensions in May 2025. Conclusion : PIB said that the viral letter is fake. It further clarified that the letter was not issued by the Defence Ministry. Full of Trash Clean

