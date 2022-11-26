International Cake Day is celebrated every year on November 26. It is a day to celebrate the dessert which is a must on every occasion like birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, etc. The cake is usually baked and made with flour, sugar and other ingredients. Earlier, cakes were just a sophisticated modification of bread, but today, cakes cover a wide range of baked sweets such as pastries, pies, etc. There are numerous cake recipes and flavours made worldwide. The Greeks had their own version of cake which was made using ingredients like eggs, milk, nuts and honey. As you celebrate International Cake Day 2022, we at LatestLY bring to you a couple of recipes that you can try out on this day to bake a delicious cake. National Chocolate Pudding Day 2022: 15-Minute Recipe for Making Easy and Delicious Chocolate Pudding.

White Cake Recipe

This versatile cake is moist and fluffy and is wrapped in light Swiss meringue buttercream. It is light and creamy and a delight for all cake lovers.

The Perfect Chocolate Cake

Chocolate cakes are the most popular of all cakes. Every chocolate cake has a different taste but the best is the one that instantly melts in the mouth. This recipe will give you the best chocolate cake that you have been dreaming of as you celebrate International Cake Day 2022.

Yellow Cake

Yellow cakes are simple yet delicious. A perfect yellow cake with a rich creamy chocolate frosting might just be perfect for a birthday party. Try the given recipe and make one of the fluffiest yellow cakes. National Ice Cream Cake Day 2022: Easy Recipe To Prepare Delicious Chocolate Ice Cream Cake at Home (Watch Video).

Texas Sheet Cake

Texas Sheet Cake is topped with deliciously crunchy cooked frosting on top. It tastes even better by sprinkling some chopped pecans and walnuts on the top. This is a kind of cake which is light and fluffy.

International Cake Day was first celebrated in the United States as National Cake Day. It is a day to drool over different types of cakes guilt-free. Wishing everyone a Happy International Cake Day 2022!

