International Falafel Day is observed every year on June 12. It is a joyous celebration of one of the most beloved and popular Middle Eastern culinary delights—the falafel. Falafel is a delicious vegetarian dish made from ground chickpeas or fava beans combined with herbs, spices, and onions, then formed into small balls or patties and deep-fried or baked to perfection.

Falafel, this delectable treat is often served on pita bread or as part of a mezze platter, accompanied by tahini sauce, hummus, and various fresh vegetables. As you observe International Falafel Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together an easy recipe for falafel along with some cool facts about falafel that you must know on this day. Easy and Delicious Recipe To Enjoy Falafel.

Interesting Falafel Facts

Ancient Origins

Falafel is believed to have originated in Egypt over a thousand years ago, making it one of the oldest known dishes still enjoyed today.

Regional Variations

While falafel is commonly associated with the Middle East, it has various regional variations. For instance, in Egypt, it is traditionally made with fava beans, while in other parts of the Middle East, such as Lebanon and Israel, it is typically made with chickpeas.

Vegetarian and Vegan Delight

Falafel is a popular choice for vegetarians and vegans as it is made entirely from plant-based ingredients. It is often seen as a flavourful and protein-rich alternative to meat.

Nutritional Value

Falafel is not only delicious but also nutritious. It is a good source of protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates, while also providing essential vitamins and minerals.

Street Food Sensation

Falafel is commonly sold as street food in many countries, particularly the Middle East. It is often served in a pita bread pocket with various toppings and sauces, making it a convenient and satisfying on-the-go meal.

These fascinating facts about falafel showcase its enduring appeal, cultural significance, and global influence. So, on International Falafel Day 2023, not only can you indulge in its delicious taste, but you can also appreciate the fascinating journey and stories behind this beloved culinary delight.

