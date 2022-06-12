International Falafel Day is an opportunity for all the people to try falafel if they haven’t tried it yet. It is celebrated every year on June 12. Falafel is occasionally cooked using fava beans. It is a deep-fried ball made with grounded chickpeas. It is a favourite for all the vegans as it has no meat or dairy. You can experiment with it by adding onions and spices of your own choice. As you celebrate International Falafel Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated an easy and amazing recipe for falafel that you can try and enjoy the day. From Origin of Falafel to World’s Largest Falafel, Here Are 7 Interesting Facts About This Middle Eastern Dish.

Falafel is a Middle East delicacy that adds an international feel to your party. It is a great appetizer and tastes best when paired with hummus. Enjoy every bite dipped in hummus as you celebrate International Falafel Day with our best recipe.

How to Make Falafel at Home?

Falafel was first served in a few eateries and neighbourhoods in North America. In 1970, it gained popularity among North Americans and became one of the most popular street foods. By the twentieth century, it became well known in Germany. And today it is a popular dish served in many countries throughout the world. It is popular among vegetarians and vegans as a meat-free alternative to fast food.

