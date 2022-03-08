International women's day 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday 8th of March. The seeds of the international women's day celebration were sown back in 1908 when 15,000 women participated in a march across New York City demanding the Right to vote, lesser working hours, and a good salary. The idea behind celebrating International Women's Day is to give her recognization for all the contributions she has been making, to honour her for all her achievements, and to value her role in society. International Women’s Day 2022: Know Date, IWD Theme, History and Significance of Celebrating the Achievements of Women in Every Field.

Women have been contributing tremendously. They have mastered in every field from art to science, from the kitchen to research labs, and from farms to hospitals. Women are everywhere! Kids learn most from their mothers hence women play a major role in building a family. A woman who has a 9 to 5 job has to make arrangements prior to working hours for her family as well. They have the ability to manage the office and home, that's why they are referred to as multitasking superhuman. This International Women's Day 2022, let's celebrate the strength, patience, and consistency of all the women. You will never hear your mom saying I can’t make dinner tonight because I am tired. International Women's Day 2022 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Encouraging Quotes On Women Empowerment, Sayings And HD Wallpapers For The Global Celebration.

Let's celebrate this international Women's Day 2022 to appreciate all the mothers who keep aside their dreams for the sake of their children and husband. The responsibilities women have aren’t just physical but emotional as well. From keeping a check on everyone's mood to making every member feel warm by her presence at the home, women are the epicenter of a family. This International Women's Day 2022 let's celebrate women and give them a surprise by baking sweetmeats for them. Here are the 5 easy and yummy cake recipes to bake at home and enjoy on the day: International Women's Day 2022: Know Significance Of Purple Colour And Why People Wear Purple Dress For Celebrating The Special Day.

Vanilla Funfetti Cake

It is a vanilla flavoured butter cake with colored sprinkles added in the batter and frosted with vanilla buttercream. The sprinkles throughout the cake make it look more attractive.

Triple Layer Chocolate Cheesecake

Who doesn’t love cheesecakes? This cake has a crust of orea, a layer of chocolate cheese filling, and a topping of chocolate ganache.

Strawberry Crunch Cake

The beerylicious recipe consists of dried strawberries (frozen), crushed vanilla wafer cookies, and some melted butter to keep it fixed.

Moist Lemon Cake

If you are a calorie-conscious woman, the lemon cake is the best option as lemons are rich in antioxidants which help in increased metabolism and hence low weight increase.

Pistachio Raspberry Lime Mousse Cake

With a variety of contents like pistachio, raspberry, and lime this mousse cake is perfect to celebrate your day.

On International Women's Day, every woman should take out some time once in a while and do things for themselves which they miss out on while being busy with house chores, kids, job or their husband.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2022 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).