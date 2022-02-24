Observed on 8 March annually, International Women's Day is a global observance that celebrates the accomplishments of women in social, cultural, socioeconomic, and historical fields. The day was observed for the first time on February 28, 1909, in the United States. Since then on the same date, people organize seminars, events, charity programs, and new initiatives for the empowerment of women and girls. The purpose of International Women's Day is to focus on major issues like gender parity, sexual abuse, mental health issues, basic human rights, workplace safety, and economic inequality. The special occasion is a public holiday in several countries and observed socially or locally in others. International Women’s Day 2022: Know Date, IWD Theme, History and Significance of Celebrating the Achievements of Women in Every Field.

Every year International Women’s Day is based on some theme and this time the theme is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”. From being a housewife and taking care of her family to working as a professional outside home, women have been on the number one spot in every field. Regardless of whether she is a mother, housemaker, engineer, teacher, or prime minister, women have set an example in every area of society with their infinite strength and self-confidence. This International Women's Day, the least you can do is tell the favourite lady of your life that you love them and you are proud to have them in your life. If you struggling with the perfect words, then we have brought to you unique women's day greetings, with inspiring quotes, sayings, thoughts, messages, and HD pictures that you download for Free! International Women's Day 2022 Celebration Ideas: From Making Bingo Card To Hosting A Movie Screening, Fun Ways To Celebrate Day Appreciating Women.

International Women's Day 2022 Messages

International Women's Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

IWD 2022 Wish Reads: Sending You My Love and Heartfelt Respect on This Special Day. A Very Happy Women’s Day to You!

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for over a century now. Send these heart-warming messages and greetings to your female friends, mother, daughter, or wife and liven up their mood.

