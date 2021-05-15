National Chocolate Chip Day is celebrated every year on May 15 in the United States of America. This day commemorates the celebration of having chocolate chips in different forms. This single ingredient can enhance the taste of any bakery or savoury items. The best way to use chocolate chips is by bringing them in use to make innovative cookies. Chocolate chip is good enough to enhance the mood of a person and create a feeling of liveliness. Whenever you feel low, have some chocolate chips to feel a little better. On the occasion of National Chocolate Chip Day (US), 2021, we will brief you with tasty chocolate chip cookie recipes that you can easily prepare at home and enjoy on this occasion. Here’s A Simple Step by Step Recipe to Make America’s Favourite Cookie (Watch Video).

The history of chocolate chip cookies dates back to the year 1937 where Ruth Graves Wakefield at Toll House Inn, Whitman, Massachusetts tried to prepare a chocolate cookie. She did so by throwing chunks of a chocolate bar into it. In a happy accident, it turned out that the chocolate did not melt and mix with the rest of the cookie, but maintained its shape, filling the cookie with delicious little chocolate bits. This gave birth to a new recipe known as chocolate chip cookies. Based on the success of the cookies Wakefield made, Nestle agreed to add this recipe to their wrapper. In return, Nestle honoured Ms. Wakefield by providing her with a lifetime supply of chocolate. Now let us have a look at different chocolate chip cookie recipes to try out on National Chocolate Chip Day (US), 2021.

Different Types of Chocolate Chip Cookies

1. Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

2. Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

3. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

4. Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

5. Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

On National Chocolate Chip Day 2021, you can try out the recipes mentioned above. You can also create your own unique dish and share the same on social media to become part of this delicious celebration. We wish you all a very Happy Chocolate Chip Day.

