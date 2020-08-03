National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is annually celebrated on August 4 in the United States of America. This event is simply observed to enjoy America's favourite cookie. Chocolate chip cookie is very delicious and it refreshes the soul. You can buy a chocolate chip cookie from a store or simply prepare it at your home. On the occasion of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2020 (US), we will provide you with simple step by step homemade recipe of this sweet delicacy. How to Make Chocolate Chip Cookie Cereal? Here's The Recipe of This Creative Food.

As such, there is no history for the celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. However, this day recall Ruth Graves Wakefield who invented the recipe of chocolate chip cookie in the year 1937. One day Wakefield ran out of baker's chocolate to prepare her cookie, she used semi-sweet chocolate instead of that, which melted into the dough and work much like the baker’s chocolate. On National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2020, you can read the book Ruth Graves Wakefield: One Smart Cookie by Sarah Howden. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of chocolate chip cookie consists of 488 calories. Now let us take a look at the easy homemade recipe of America's favourite cookie.

Easy Recipe of Chocolate Chip Cookies

Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the United States, it is safe to prepare chocolate chip cookies at home on this yummilicious occasion. Also, become part of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2020 celebration by sharing your pictures on social media enjoying chocolate chip cookies with your family or loved ones.

