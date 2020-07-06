National Fried Chicken Day is annually celebrated on July 6, 2020, in the United States of America. On this occasion, fried chicken dishes are enjoyed at home or at a nearby restaurant. Fried chicken is a staple dish across several states in the country. There are various ways of preparing fried chicken, as different regions have different styles of frying it. On the occasion of National Fried Chicken Day (USA) 2020, here are five interesting facts about fried chicken that you may or may not have known. Fried Chicken Shoes, Anyone? KFC and Crocs Make Shoes That Look Like the Popular Chicken Dish.

Fried chicken is prepared by marinating chicken pieces in a spicy batter. After this, the battered chicken is pan-fried or deep-fried or pressure-fried. The breading adds a crisp coating to the exterior of the chicken. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture, a 100 g of chicken thigh fried with batter consist of 277 calories, while chicken meat fried with flour consist of 246 calories. On National Fried Chicken Day 2020, you should try to prepare a delicious fried chicken dish at home and enjoy it with accompaniments like potato salad, cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, cornbread, etc.

Five Fun Facts About Fried Chicken

1. The Scottish were the first to invent fried chicken dish, until then chicken was only boiled or baked. The Scottish introduced a tasty recipe to the United States.

2. Before World War II, the fried chicken dish was only reserved for special day or occasion due to the scarcity of spring chickens and the need for such a high volume of fat to fry it.

3. Harland Sanders of KFC converted pressure cooker into a pressure fryer in the year 1939 to fry chicken pieces. This move resulted in chicken being cooked to perfection and also set the stage for KFC's success.

4. The famous fried chicken dish Popeyes Chicken is named after the character Popeye Doyle in the movie The French Connection.

5. Spoonfuls of buttermilk mixture into the dry breading mix to get that craggy crust to your fried chicken.

We wish you all a Happy Fried Chicken Day. Come up with your own creative fried chicken recipe on National Fried Chicken Day 2020 and do remember to share it on social media to become part of this day's celebration.

