Fried Chicken Shoes, Anyone? KFC and Crocs Make Shoes That Look Like the Popular Chicken Dish

KFC Shoe (Photo Credits: KFC and Crocs)

Will you eat a shoe? Well, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) probably wants you to do that. KFC, the fast-food company has teamed up with Crocs, to make a shoe that looks like friend chicken leg. The two brands had come together to make a limited edition shoe which is covered in fried chicken print. The unique design has the iconic KFC red-striped bucket on the base of the Croc. It comes with two attachable charms which make it look real. And to add to the problem, the whole shoe looks nothing less of a fried chicken! The crocs are available in unisex sizes this spring. It is priced at $59.99. Would You Buy Goth Crocs With Spikes and Chains For Rs 18000? The Internet is Obsessed!

KFC shared a video of the shoe being fried in the kitchen with the caption, "Introducing the official Kentucky Fried Chicken licensed proprietary footwear made in collaboration with @crocs. Do not eat. Coming Spring 2020." Bizarre Pic of a Croc Shoe Man Wearing Crocs Go Viral, Baffled Twitterati Flood With Funny Memes and Jokes.

KFC Shoe Fresh Fried! Will You Wear it?

Talking about their newest creation, KFC CMO Andrea Zahumensky said in a news release, "Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of." Crocs CMO Terence Reilly added they were "thrilled with this 'bucket list' partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog."

The brand unveiled two pairs — the KFC x Crocs Bucket Clog and the KFC x Crocs Classic Clog — both of which are styled with two Jibbitz. You can the shoe from here. 'Fan's will be notified with the special edition shoes become available.