National Fruitcake Day is celebrated every year on December 27. On this day, people of all age groups, young or old, enjoy and celebrate different types of fruit cakes. Fruit cakes are delicious and can be made in different ways. They can be made with chopped candies or dried fruits, nuts and spices and sometimes soaked in spirits. It has also been a holiday and festival gift-giving tradition for many years. It started in Rome and was made with pomegranate seeds, pine nuts and raisins mixed into barley mash. Today, they are available in different flavours and can be made with different recipes. As you celebrate National Fruitcake Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled some fruit cake recipes you can try out at home. National Ice Cream Cake Day 2022: Easy Recipe To Prepare Delicious Chocolate Ice Cream Cake at Home (Watch Video).

Eggless Fruit Cake Without Oven

This is a very easy recipe to make a basic fruit cake without using the oven. It is eggless and can be eaten by vegetarians and non-vegetarian people. The best thing about this cake is that it is super soft and spongy and therefore is loved by all. Christmas 2022 Easy Cake Recipes: From Red Velvet to Christmas Tree Cake, Get the Best Recipes To Celebrate The Holiday Season.

Christmas Fruit Cake

Fruit cakes are very common during Christmas. They are used for gifting on Christmas among many people. Using dried fruits along with cherries, tutti frutti and muskmelon seeds, you can make your cake even more delicious.

Bakery Style Dry Fruit Cake

Though every recipe for a fruit cake has similar ingredients, but the quantity of ingredients used in every recipe makes it completely different in taste from the other recipes. This is yet another recipe for National Fruit Cake Day that you must try to enjoy a mouth-melting fruit cake on this day.

Fruit cakes can be enjoyed anytime, whether on a regular day or during a festival. They make a perfect snack with tea and are an all-time gifting option during festivals. Wishing everyone a Happy National Fruit Cake Day 2022!

