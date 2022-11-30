Christmas Day is a celebration of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, the Jewish preacher and religious leader. It is celebrated every year on December 25. Christmas means that it's time for some wine and cakes. With Christmas around the corner, markets are flooded with different varieties of Christmas cakes. Each variety is tempting and makes most of us crave for the cake more. As you celebrate Christmas 2022, you can check out this collection of Christmas cake recipes to enjoy freshly baked, delicious and mouthwatering cakes at home. Winter Holidays Around Christmas Time: From Hanukkah to Kwanzaa, Festivals Other Than Xmas Celebrated During the Holiday Season.

Red Velvet Cake

The striking white and red colours of the red velvet cake make it perfect for Christmas celebrations. The creamy butter-like texture makes it even more tempting.

Santa Hat Cupcakes

This is the cutest dessert for your Christmas treat and all your guests will be totally obsessed with it. Bake simple cupcakes and pipe a tall swirling mound of red frosting on top. Don't forget to add a little white around the edges and on the top.

Glazed Rum Cake

You should never miss out on a rum cake on Christmas. It is popular in the Caribbean and has rum in the batter. For a traditional rum cake, dried fruit is soaked in rum for months and then added to the cake batter too.

Salted Caramel Pound Cake

This is much more than a normal pound cake. The salted caramel adds an amazing flavour to the recipe which you should not miss out on.

Perfect Christmas Tree Cake

One of the simplest ways to make a Christmas cake is by decorating your basic cake using half-cut ice cream cones on the top and sides that can be decorated as Christmas trees. Follow the recipe and make one of the easiest Christmas tree cakes for your holiday.

Christmas celebrations are incomplete without cakes. Why not impress your guests with your creative baker skills when making cakes becomes easier with these step-by-step tutorials? Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas 2022!

