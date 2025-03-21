National Healthy Fat Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of incorporating healthy fats into our diets. Fats were once misunderstood as harmful, but research has shown that healthy fats—such as those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and fatty fish—are essential for brain function, heart health, and overall wellbeing. This day encourages people to embrace good fats while avoiding trans fats and excessive saturated fats that can contribute to health issues. Hence, to celebrate National Healthy Fats Day 2025 on March 21, we bring you six healthy fat foods that you must eat for your overall wellbeing. Health Benefits of Avocados – From Improving Heart Health to Beautiful Skin, 5 Reasons To Incorporate the Superfood Into Your Diet.

The celebration includes educational campaigns, nutrition workshops, and social media initiatives promoting the benefits of healthy fats. Dietitians and health experts use this occasion to dispel myths about fats and encourage balanced eating habits. By recognising the role of healthy fats, people can make informed dietary choices that support long-term health, energy levels, and disease prevention. As you observe National Healthy Fat Day 2025, here are healthy fat foods that you must eat. Lentils, Quinoa, Chia Seeds and More, 5 Protein-Rich Foods To Highlight the Importance of Nutrition.

1. Avocados: Packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre, and essential vitamins.

2. Nuts (Almonds, Walnuts, Cashews): Rich in healthy fats, protein, and antioxidants that support brain and heart health.

3. Fatty Fish (Salmon, Mackerel, Sardines): High in omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and support heart function.

4. Olive Oil: A key component of the Mediterranean diet, full of monounsaturated fats that promote heart health.

5. Chia Seeds: Loaded with omega-3s, fiber, and protein, helping with digestion and brain function.

6. Dark Chocolate (70% or higher cocoa): Contains healthy fats, antioxidants, and minerals like magnesium for overall well-being.

Including healthy fats in your diet is essential for overall wellbeing, supporting heart health, brain function, and energy levels. Foods like avocados, nuts, fatty fish, olive oil, chia seeds, and dark chocolate provide essential nutrients and promote long-term health. By making mindful choices and prioritising good fats over unhealthy trans and excessive saturated fats, you can enjoy a balanced diet that fuels your body and reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).