Observed annually on February 27, National Protein Day raises awareness about the essential role of protein in a healthy diet. Protein is a fundamental macronutrient that supports muscle growth, repairs tissues, and boosts overall body function. The day encourages individuals to understand their protein requirements and make informed dietary choices to maintain a balanced and nutritious lifestyle. To celebrate National Protein Day 2025, we bring you five protein-rich foods to highlight the importance of nutrition. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

On National Protein Day, nutritionists, health experts, and fitness enthusiasts emphasise the benefits of protein-rich foods such as lean meats, fish, dairy, legumes, and plant-based sources. Campaigns and educational programs highlight how protein deficiency can impact health and stress the need for a well-rounded diet. National Protein Day serves as a reminder to prioritise nutrition and adopt healthier eating habits for long-term wellbeing. As you observe National Protein Day 2025, here are five of the best vegetarian protein sources that you must know. Protein-Rich Vegetarian Recipes: 5 Easy-To-Make Indian Dishes That Are Packed With Protein.

1. Lentils: Packed with protein (around 18g per cooked cup), lentils are also rich in fiber, iron, and essential nutrients.

2. Chickpeas: With approximately 15g of protein per cooked cup, chickpeas are a great plant-based protein source, perfect for curries, salads, and hummus.

3. Quinoa: A complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids, quinoa provides about 8g of protein per cooked cup and is also gluten-free.

4. Tofu, Tempeh and Edamame: Derived from soybeans, these foods offer high-quality protein, with tofu containing around 10g per serving and tempeh even more.

5. Chia Seeds: Though small, chia seeds are protein-dense (about 5g per two tablespoons) and also provide omega-3 fatty acids and fiber.

These protein sources are excellent for vegetarians looking to maintain a balanced and nutritious diet.

