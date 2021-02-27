National Strawberry Day is celebrated every year on February 27 in the United States of America. This event is simply observed to enjoy these delicious fruits. These red berries freshen up the mood and our indeed soothing for the soul. Strawberries are grown in nearly every corner of the earth. There are around 600 varieties of strawberry. Enjoy this event by bringing home container full of strawberries and prepare smoothies, cakes and many other things with this fruit. On the occasion of National Strawberry Day 2021, we will share with you 11 fun facts about this delicious berry.

National Strawberry Day should indeed be made by knowing more about strawberries. You can even plant them at your home in backyard or lawn. Be sure to pluck fully ripen strawberry. Remove the green cover of strawberry before storing them in the freezer. Also, do not wash strawberries until you are ready to eat them. Strawberry is rich in fibre, vitamin C and polyphenol which can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Now let us take a look at some amazing facts about strawberry. How to Grow Strawberries From Seeds? Step-by-Step Guide To Grow These Berries at Home.

Fun Facts About Strawberry

1. Strawberry are the only fruit and berry that wears seeds from outside. Therefore, when you have this fruit, you also eat its seeds along with it.

2. The strawberry plant is a perennial, it will come back next year and the years to follow. It may not bear fruit immediately, but once it does, it will remain productive for about five years.

3. Americans eat an average of three-and-a-half pounds of fresh strawberries each per year.

4. Belgium has a special museum for strawberries, which also consist of gift shop from where you can buy strawberry jam to strawberry beer.

5. The ancient Romans used strawberries as remedies to treat everything from depression to fainting to fever, kidney stones, bad breath and sore throats.

6. In France, strawberries are served to newlyweds at traditional wedding breakfasts in the form of a creamy sweet soup. This is because strawberries are an excellent aphrodisiac.

7. Strawberries are low in calories and high in vitamins C, B6, K, fibre, folic acid, potassium and amino acids which can reduce the risk of cancer and cardiac arrest.

8. California grow about 2 billion pounds of the strawberries every year. In California, each acre of land produces an average of 21 tons a year.

9. Strawberries can also be pickled, especially when they are green or unripe.

10. The average strawberry has 200 seeds.

11. Strawberry can be produced via seed, by planting one fruit in the ground.

On National Strawberry Day 2021, share your views and memory with this delicious fruit on social media to become part of this event. You should also try preparing recipes like strawberry banana bread, strawberry limeade and many more on this yummilicious day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2021 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).