How to Grow Strawberries From Seeds? Step-by-Step Guide To Grow These Berries at Home During Lockdown (Watch Video)

Strawberries (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Strawberries are plants that can grow almost anywhere. In the pots in your balcony to outdoor, they don't demand a lot of attention. With shallow growing roots they become firm in the soil you give. As the current lockdown has confined people to their homes, many of them are trying are growing their own vegetables, fruits and herbs. With the internet being the only guide at their disposal, we list down a step by step guide on easily growing strawberries at home. With this, you will not be saving money but also consuming organic and chemical-free berries. Also, quite a lot of people seem to be asking if strawberries can grow from seeds. Yes, strawberries do come from their seeds and strawberry seedlings are very similar to the parent plants. How to Grow Vegetables at Home in Quarantine? From Mint to Spinach, 5 Veggies And Herbs You Can Grow Easily During Lockdown (Watch Videos)

Take out the seeds from the strawberries let it dry on a paper towel for a week in a cool and dry location.

Germinate the seeds by planting them under a thin layer of soil. Ensure the soil is moist and not wet.

Once the plants get their second set of leaves, separate them into different containers.

Pinch off the first flowers they produce so that the plants can create strong roots.

How to Grow Strawberries From Seeds:

If you want to plant them in a garden outside, don't transplant them all of a sudden. Add one or two hours in the sunlight every day and transplant strawberry plants to your garden carefully. Strawberries may take time to grow but don't stop watering them. A single plant can be productive up to four years. Can You Grow Tomatoes From a Tomato? Here's How to Easily Grow This Plant at Home During Lockdown (Watch Video)

To encourage the best growth, ensure you have a well-draining soil fed with organic compost or fertiliser. Also, add a layer of mulch to block the growth of weeds and pull out any if you spot them. You can harvest strawberries them they turn completely red. Even if the berries have become too mushy, you can still use them in salads, jams or other fruit recipes. There are different ways in which people grow strawberries from seeds, this is just one of them.