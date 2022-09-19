Navratri is a Hindu festival observed in honour of Goddess Durga. It is celebrated in the Sharada month of the Hindu calendar, which, according to the Gregorian calendar, falls in the month of September. Navratri 2022 will begin on September 26, Monday and will end on October 5, Wednesday. Nine different avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped during this nine-day festival. The different avatars of Goddess Durga worshipped during Shardiya Navratri are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Khushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayni, Kalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. Different bhog or Prasad is offered to every avatar to please them and seek their blessings. As you celebrate Shardiya Navratri 2022, we at LatestLY have a list of different bhog items offered on all nine days of the festival. Navratri Colours 2022 List With Dates: Colours To Wear on 9 Days of September-October Navratri and Take Blessings of Maa Durga in Traditional Style.

Day 1: Ghee

Ghee for Navratri 2022 (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

On the first day of Navratri, cow’s ghee is offered to Maa Shailputri. It is believed to free one from all diseases.

Day 2: Sugar

Sugar for Navratri 2022 (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

On the second day, sugar is offered to Maa Brahmacharini to seek long lives for all the family members.

Day 3: Milk and Milk Products

Milk for Navratri 2022 (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Milk and milk products are offered to Maa Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri to live a happy and peaceful life.

Day 4: Malpua

Malpua for Navratri 2022 (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Maa Kushmanda is worshipped with Malpua on the fourth day of Navratri to seek her blessings and increase one’s knowledge.

Day 5: Banana

Bananas for Navratri 2022 (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Bananas are donated and offered to Maa Skandmata on the fifth day of Navratri.

Day 6: Honey

Honey for Navratri 2022 (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

On the sixth day of Navratri, Maa Katyayni is worshipped by offering Honey and sweets to attain a happy life.

Day 7: Jaggery

Jaggery for Navratri 2022 (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Maa Kalratri is offered jaggery on the seventh day of Navratri to free the devotees from all past sins.

Day 8: Coconut

Coconuts for Navratri 2022 (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Offering coconut to Maa Mahagauri is believed to bring peace and happiness to one’s home. Therefore, coconut is offered to the Mahagauri avatar of Goddess Durga on the seventh day of Navratri.

Day 9: Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds for Navratri 2022 (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Sesame seeds are offered to Maa Siddhidatri on the last day of Navratri. It is believed that doing so helps the devotee stay away from every kind of evil and mishap.

Worshipping the nine forms of Maa Durga during Navratri helps one live a happy, peaceful and long life. Therefore, it is believed that one must offer the above-mentioned bhog items to Maa Durga during Navratra to get free from all past and present sins. Wishing everyone a Happy Sharad Navratri 2022!

