The occasion of Sharad Navratri is just around the corner, and people are gearing up for the festive season with great excitement. The 9-day festival of Navratri is not just about devotion and celebration, but also about embracing the goodness of food through sattvic meals. During these nine days, devotees observe a fast and avoid grains, onions, garlic, and certain spices. Instead, they prepare light, wholesome, and nutritious dishes made from ingredients like sabudana (sago), kuttu (buckwheat), singhara (water chestnut flour), makhana kheer, and consume fresh fruits. In this article, let's know more about Sharad Navratri 2025 start and end dates and popular sattvic dishes that you can try at home this festive season!

Navratri Vrat Recipes: Sattvic Dishes to Try at Home

Sabudana Khichdi

Some of the most popular vrat recipes include Sabudana Khichdi, a comforting dish made with sago pearls, peanuts, and mild spices. It is one of the most loved fasting recipes. This wholesome dish is light yet filling, making it a perfect choice for breakfast or dinner during vrat.

Wash sabudana thoroughly and soak in water for 4–5 hours or overnight.

Drain excess water as the sago pearls should be soft but not sticky.

Prepare the tempering: Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, green chillies, and curry leaves. Sauté for a few seconds.

Add potatoes & peanuts, toss in the boiled potato cubes and roasted peanuts and stir well.

Add soaked sabudana and sprinkle sendha namak. Mix gently on low flame and cook for 4–5 minutes until the pearls turn translucent.

Add lemon juice, garnish with coriander leaves, and serve hot.

Kuttu ki Puri (Buckwheat puri)

In a mixing bowl, add kuttu ka atta, mashed potatoes, sendha namak, and green chillies/coriander if using and mix well.

Add a little water if required and knead into a smooth, soft dough. The boiled potatoes help bind the flour easily.

Take small portions, roll into balls, and flatten into small discs. You can use a rolling pin, but dust lightly with dry kuttu atta to prevent sticking.

Heat ghee/oil in a kadhai. Once hot, gently slide in the pooris and fry until puffed and golden on both sides.

Enjoy with vrat-friendly aloo sabzi, curd, or pumpkin curry.

Makhana Kheer

Heat ghee in a pan, add makhanas, and roast on a low flame for 7–8 minutes until crisp. Crush half of them lightly to give thickness to the kheer.

In a deep pan, bring the milk to a boil. Let it simmer on a low flame until slightly reduced.

Add roasted makhana to the simmering milk and cook for 10–12 minutes until they soften and the milk thickens.

Add sugar, cardamom powder, and dry fruits. Stir well and cook for another 2–3 minutes.

Enjoy warm or chilled, garnished with a few nuts on top.

Coconut Ladoo

These wholesome laddus are made with grated coconut and condensed milk. It is a quick and fuss-free sweet treat that adds a festive touch to Navratri meals.

In a non-stick pan, add ghee and lightly roast the grated coconut for 2–3 minutes (don’t brown it, just remove rawness).

Pour in condensed milk and mix well with the coconut. Stir continuously on low flame until the mixture thickens and starts leaving the sides of the pan.

Add cardamom powder and chopped nuts. Mix well.

Allow the mixture to cool slightly, then grease your palms with ghee and roll small balls.

Roll the ladoos in extra grated coconut for a festive look. Serve fresh or store in an airtight container for 3–4 days.

This festive season, try these superfoods that will nourish your body and help maintain energy during fasting. Happy Navratri 2025 to all!

