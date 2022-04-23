St. George's Day is the feast day of Saint George celebrated by various Christian churches. It is celebrated every year on April 23. On Saint George’s Day, it is a traditional custom to fly or adorn the St George’s cross flag in some way. People get together and enjoy traditional food and drinks on this. It is celebrated in countries like Bulgaria, England, Georgia, Portugal and Romania. As you celebrate St. George’s Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a few traditional recipes that you must enjoy on this day. St George's Day 2022 Messages: WhatsApp Status, Images, HD Wallpapers, Poems, Verses and SMS for the Feast of Saint George.

Bread and Butter Pudding

Bread and butter pudding is a classic traditional dessert for St. George’s Day. You can make this English style milky bread and butter pudding dessert baked in less than even an hour.

Slow Cooker Beef Pot Roast

Beef pot roast is a comforting dish for St. George’s Day. The beef is packed with all the right spices and flavours, seared and slow-cooked in a delicious flavourful sauce.

Smoked Salmon Scotch Eggs

This recipe is delicious no matter hot or cold. It is lemon and dill flavoured salmon with a gooey runny egg in the middle and crispy outer crumb. You must try this twist on the traditional pork scotch egg.

Giant Scone Cake

Giant scone cake is a favourite of all the kids and the adults on St. George’s Day. It is made within half an hour and is a perfect blend of bread, cream and jam.

Toad in the Hole

Toad in the hole is a British classic that everyone loves. It consists of meaty pork sausages nestled in a giant crispy Yorkshire pudding. It is served with rich red onion gravy.

St. George’s Day is also known as the feast of Saint George. Therefore, enjoy the feast by preparing the above mentioned delicious traditional recipes for the day. Wishing everyone on Saint George’s Day 2022!

