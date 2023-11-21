Thanksgiving, observed every year on the fourth Thursday of November, will be celebrated on November 23. Rooted in the historical commemoration of the Pilgrims' harvest feast with the Native Americans in 1621, it has evolved into a time for reflection and appreciation. Thanksgiving side dishes complement the festive feast with diverse flavours and textures. From classic mashed potatoes and savoury stuffing to sweet potato casserole and green bean casserole topped with crispy onions, these accompaniments elevate the holiday meal, providing a symphony of tastes contributing to the rich Thanksgiving traditions' rich tapestry. As you celebrate Thanksgiving 2023, we at LatestLY have put together a collection of Thanksgiving side dishes that you can try and celebrate the day. Buttermilk Biscuits to Glazed Carrots, Check Easy Recipes of Mouth-Watering Delicacies To Relish on Turkey Day!

1. Classic Stuffing: Made with a mix of bread cubes, onions, celery, and herbs, stuffing is a timeless Thanksgiving side dish that complements the main course, adding savoury depth and texture to the feast.

2. Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Marshmallows: A sweet and indulgent side, mashed sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows and a brown sugar or pecan crust offer a delicious contrast to savoury dishes, bringing warmth and sweetness to the Thanksgiving table.

3. Green Bean Casserole: A beloved classic, green bean casserole features crisp-tender green beans smothered in creamy mushroom soup, topped with fried onions for a satisfying crunch.

4. Cranberry Sauce: Whether homemade or from a can, cranberry sauce provides a tart and sweet element that cuts through the richness of the Thanksgiving meal, offering a burst of flavour.

5. Wild Rice Pilaf: A nutty and hearty alternative to traditional rice dishes, wild rice pilaf with mushrooms, herbs, and toasted nuts adds a sophisticated touch to the meal.

These side dishes offer a variety of textures and flavours, adding depth and diversity to your Thanksgiving feast.

