Thanksgiving 2023 will be observed on November 23. It is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States. Thanksgiving is a cherished holiday that brings families and friends together for a day of gratitude and feasting. Thanksgiving dinner, a quintessentially American tradition, centres around a festive feast featuring a roasted turkey as the star attraction. Accompanied by classic side dishes such as stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie, the meal is a time-honoured celebration of gratitude and togetherness with family and friends.

1. Brussels Sprouts with Bacon: Roasted Brussels sprouts with crispy bacon add a savoury and hearty element to the vegetable line-up.

2. Candied Yams: Sweet potatoes or yams glazed with brown sugar, cinnamon, and marshmallows make for a sweet and indulgent side dish.

3. Apple Pie: Alongside pumpkin pie, apple pie is a classic dessert option, featuring tender spiced apples in a flaky crust.

4. Buttermilk Biscuits: Soft buttery biscuits are perfect for sopping up gravy or enjoying a dollop of butter.

5. Cider Glazed Carrots: Glazed carrots cooked with apple cider and spices offer a sweet, tangy side dish.

These ideas offer a mix of traditional and creative dishes, allowing for a Thanksgiving dinner that caters to various tastes and preferences.

