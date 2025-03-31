Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day celebration honouring the divine feminine, is here. As devotees fast and follow a strict diet, we've curated a list of 5 vrat-friendly recipes to make your Navratri celebrations even more special. Chaitra Navratri 2025 Fasting Rules: Which Foods To Eat and Avoid During Navratri Fast? Dos and Don’ts To Follow During the 9-Night Festival.

1. Sabudana Khichdi: A classic Navratri favourite, this recipe is made with sabudana (tapioca pearls), potatoes, and peanuts.

2. Kuttu Ki Puri: A crispy and flavourful flatbread made with kuttu (buckwheat) flour, perfect for accompanying your vrat meals.

3. Singhara Halwa: A rich and creamy dessert made with singhara (water chestnut) flour, milk, and nuts.

4. Makhane Ki Kheer: A creamy and indulgent dessert made with makhane (fox nuts), milk, and nuts.

5. Shrikhand with Vrat-Friendly Fruits: A sweet and refreshing dessert made with yogurt, vrat-friendly fruits like bananas and apples, and nuts.