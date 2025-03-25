Chaitra Navratri, celebrated during the spring season, is a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. Chaitra Navratri 2025 will start from March 30. It marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in several regions and is a time of spiritual reflection, devotion, and celebration. Observed with vibrant rituals, traditional music, and cultural festivities, Chaitra Navratri symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the renewal of faith and energy as devotees seek blessings for prosperity, health, and happiness. During Chaitra Navratri 2025 fast, which foods should you eat and avoid? In this article, we bring you the Chaitra Navratri 2025 fasting rules that you need to follow. Chaitra Navratri 2025 Dates and Full Calendar: Ghatasthapana, Durga Ashtami, Ram Navami and Other Important Dates of Navratri Festival.

Fasting during Chaitra Navratri is a significant spiritual practice that symbolises purification of the body and mind. Devotees observe various forms of fasting, refraining from grains, meats, and certain spices while consuming fruits, nuts, and specific foods like buckwheat and water chestnut flour. This sacred tradition is not only a gesture of devotion to Goddess Durga but also a way to instil discipline, enhance focus, and foster inner peace during the auspicious nine days. As you observe Chaitra Navratri 2025, here are the rules that you must follow when fasting. Chaitra Navratri 2025 Colours For 9 Days: What Is the Significance of 9 Colours of Navratri?

Do Choose Satvik Foods

Consume simple, pure, and easily digestible foods like fruits, milk, nuts, and flours such as buckwheat or water chestnut. Avoid grains, processed foods, and onions or garlic during the fast.

Don’t Skip Hydration

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, herbal teas, or coconut water throughout the day to maintain energy levels and cleanse the body.

Do Perform Daily Prayers

Dedicate time for prayer, meditation, and reciting mantras to connect with the divine energy and enhance spiritual focus.

Don’t Overeat During Meals

Practice moderation during your meals, even while fasting. Overeating can disrupt the spiritual and physical balance intended during Navratri fasting.

Do Avoid Addictive Substances

Refrain from consuming alcohol, caffeine, or tobacco during the fast to maintain purity and uphold the sanctity of this sacred tradition.

Fasting during Chaitra Navratri is not just a physical practice but a spiritual journey that promotes discipline, devotion, and self-purification. By following these essential dos and don’ts, devotees can ensure their fast aligns with the sacred principles of the festival. Embracing the spirit of simplicity, mindfulness, and faith, this fasting ritual becomes a meaningful way to seek blessings, foster inner peace, and celebrate the divine energy of Goddess Durga.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).