World Chicken Finger Day is observed every year on July 27. It was founded by Raising Cane’s, a Louisiana-based fast food chain that produces southern chicken fingers. As you observe World Chicken Finger Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together an easy recipe to make and enjoy a delicious chicken finger sitting in the comfort of your home. Four Recipes That Are a Must Try On This Yummy Day.

Chicken fingers are a delicious and popular food choice loved by many. They are often served as a tasty appetizer, snack, or even as a main course. Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, these breaded and fried strips of chicken are hard to resist. Here is an easy chicken finger recipe that you can enjoy at your home.

Ingredients

1 lb (450g) boneless, skinless chicken breasts (cut into strips)

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1 cup breadcrumbs (panko or regular)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon paprika (optional for added flavour)

Cooking oil (vegetable oil, canola oil, or any oil suitable for frying)

Instructions

Prepare the Breading Station

In three separate shallow dishes or bowls, place the flour in one, the beaten eggs in another, and the breadcrumbs mixed with salt, black pepper, and paprika (if using) in the third one. From Buttermilk Mix to Korean Style; 5 Different Types of Fried Chicken Recipes That Will Make You Lick Your Fingers (Watch Videos).

Coat the Chicken Strips

Take one chicken strip at a time and coat it first in flour, shaking off any excess. Dip the floured chicken strip into the beaten eggs, ensuring it's completely coated. Transfer the chicken strip into the breadcrumb mixture and press the breadcrumbs onto the chicken to ensure they adhere well. Coat it evenly on all sides. Place the breaded chicken strip on a plate or tray and repeat the process with the remaining chicken strips.

Fry the Chicken Fingers

In a large skillet or frying pan, add enough cooking oil to cover the bottom with about 1/2 inch of oil. Heat the oil over medium-high heat. To check if the oil is hot enough, drop a small breadcrumb into the oil. If it sizzles and floats to the surface, the oil is ready for frying. Carefully place the breaded chicken strips into the hot oil, ensuring you don't overcrowd the pan. Fry them in batches if necessary. Cook the chicken fingers for about 3-4 minutes on each side or until they turn golden brown and cooked through. The internal temperature of the chicken should reach 165°F (74°C). Once cooked, use a slotted spoon to remove the chicken fingers from the oil and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil.

Serve and Enjoy

Your homemade chicken fingers are now ready to be served. You can enjoy them with various dipping sauces, such as barbecue sauce, honey mustard, ranch dressing, or even ketchup.

Enjoy your tasty and crispy homemade chicken fingers! Whether you're celebrating Chicken Finger Day with friends and family or just treating yourself, it's a perfect excuse to indulge in these savoury delights.

Wishing everyone Happy World Chicken Finger Day 2023!

