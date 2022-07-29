Happy National Chicken Wings Day 2022! The frenzy appetizers must be celebrated in the US as chicken wings are almost everyone's favourite when it comes to savouring them as starters or even a perfect snack! July 29 is celebrated as National Chicken Wings Day every year as the City of Buffalo, New York proclaimed it back in 1977. The deep-fried chicken or buffalo wings are topped with different sauces and veggies to give it a rich taste. Often served with ranch dressing or even some cheesy dip, chicken wings add the crisp to every dinner party by making it delightful. So, without any further ado, watch these recipe videos to prepare tasty buffalo wings for the special evening. From Buffalo Wings to BBQ Chicken Wings, 5 Yummy Recipes To Enjoy the Day.

1. Recipe Videos For National Chicken Wing Day 2022

2. Prepare Tasty Chicken Wings

3. Recipe Video for Buffalo Wings

4. Quick Recipe of Chicken Wings FTW!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)