World Nutella Day 2020: Five Amazing Ways You Can Enjoy Your Yummy Hazelnut Spread

World Nutella Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

World Nutella Day is annually celebrated in the United States on February 5. This day is celebrated to enjoy the goodness and yummy taste of Nutella. World Nutella Day has been celebrated since 2007. American blogger Susan Russo took the initiative to start the celebration of this day. Russo, who used to live in Italy during early 2000, always uses to carry jars of Nutella to the United States as it was not easily available in her home country. One fine day in the year 2007, she sent an email to her fellow blogger Shelley Ruelle in the United States, stating that she wants International Nutella Day to be celebrated in the USA, which will help in making this spread popular in the country. Ruelle positively supported this idea and then onwards, World Nutella Day celebration began. On the occasion of World Nutella Day, let's take a look at different ways in which you can enjoy your favourite hazelnut spread.

Since 2015, Ferrero, the company that makes Nutella, undertook the responsibility of celebrating World Nutella Day. This spread became popular during World War II, which took place in the year 1940. At that time, due to scarcity of chocolate, its price got increased. Pietro Ferrero, a bakery owner in Alba, Piedmont, decided to use hazelnuts to stretch his chocolate supply. This solid block product formed by the addition of hazelnuts started getting sold in the 1940s. In the year 1951, he sold the creamy version of this product. Finally, in 1963, the recipe was altered and renamed as Nutella and the first jar of it was sold in April of 1964. Let's see how you can enjoy Nutella.

Different Ways to Enjoy Nutella

1. Nutella With Toast- This will definitely be one of the yummiest breakfast meals you could ever desire for. Here you have to simply spread Nutella on a piece of toast for an instant delicious snack.

2. Strawberry Nutella- Strawberry can be made more delicious by dipping it in Nutella.

3. Nutella With Marshmallow- Take a bowl, add some Nutella to it and then pour mini marshmallows on the top and microwave it. You can treat yourself with this delicious snack, which you will not forget for days.

4. Nutella Hot Chocolate- Add a spoonful of Nutella to milk heated for hot chocolate. Whisk the mixture until its fully incorporated. Enjoy Nutella hot chocolate with your family and loved ones.

5. Nutella With Waffles- Simply top your waffle with Nutella after warming the spread in a microwave. The yummy taste of this snack will bring a smile on your face and make you happy.

Now that you are aware of how Nutella can be enjoyed easily in different ways, you must bring a jar of this hazelnut spread home on World Nutella Day 2020. Come up with your own creative ideas to enjoy Nutella, share the recipe on social media with #WorldNutellaDay and become a part of this day's celebration.