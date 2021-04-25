Rosie Chehade, an International Best Selling Author, Highly Acclaimed Transformational Leadership + Master Coach and a Speaker and Mentor in the Coaching and Consciousness Industry, shares her vision to inspire CEOs and female entrepreneurs and aims to redefine what building a business looks like in today's world.

"No one says this when you start your business, that you’re actually going on a journey of healing your inner child. Your business is NOT a machine that performs for you. It’s a relationship you enter with yourself. I wish to tune the way females feel about their businesses."

Known for her innovation and success, Rosie believes a thriving business is built on two things: soul-aligned step-by-step business strategies and deep inner healing and transformation. Her powerful work combines conscious and subconscious strategies that are curated for each individual. It works towards delivering transformational experiences to overcome limiting beliefs and challenges.

Rosie's mentoring has initiated some unique processes that have pioneered the art of amplifying success, freedom and joy while rewiring wealth on a deep level. Her leadership and coaching have certainly fostered some "spotlight moments" in the industry that have shaped the lives and businesses of many entrepreneurs. Known for her highly influential presence, she has driven numerous clients to their next-level success.

In addition to working privately with clients, Rosie’s signature program RISE+THRIVE, a 6-week transformational group journey, guides her clients to clear the blocks that hold them back, skyrocket their abundance and receive the success they deeply desire.

Rosie has become a leading force in her coaching and leadership programs and as she purports, it has allowed her to personally develop deep and lasting change with her mentees while inciting growth in these areas.

She holds a masters in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT), the unique and proven Enhances Awareness Program (EAP) and is a Pathways to Mindfulness Facilitator, with an emphasis on Awareness, Health and Healing.

Her unique integrative approach unites the Mental, Emotional, Financial and Spiritual journey, which has made her one of the most admired coaches of the industry.

As she looks ahead to the next chapter, Rosie seeks to create a new wave of leaders and empowered entrepreneurs who can inspire revolutionary changes in this world. Currently living on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia, she has been drawing inspiration from her surroundings, learnings, family and friends.

Her principal focus is to support people by awakening their wholeness and inspiring courage to lead more open, happy and fulfilling lives. For more information visit: https://www.happinesslifestyle.com.au/about/