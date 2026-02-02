What Is Paklava? Tanya Mittal Sparks New Viral Travel Debate Over ‘Baku-Style’ Dessert (Watch Video)

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Bigg Boss 19 finalist and influencer Tanya Mittal has once again captured social media’s attention with a viral video detailing a spontaneous international trip to satisfy a food craving. Following her previous claims about flying to Dubai for Baklava, Tanya has released a new clip asserting she is travelling to Baku, Azerbaijan, specifically to try "Paklava" and black tea. The video, which has sparked widespread debate over the dessert's name and origins, shows Mittal and her family booking 4:30 AM flight tickets just hours before departure. Baklava vs Paklava: A Sweet Distinction.

Tanya Mittal Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Mittal (@tanyamittalofficial)

The 'Paklava' Pilgrimage

In the latest video, Tanya is seen conversing with her associate, Sarika, about a sudden desire for the nut-filled pastry. "Sarika, I feel like eating Paklava," Tanya says in the clip. When asked where the dessert can be found, she responds, "Paklava is available in Azerbaijan, in Baku. Let’s go to Baku." The footage documents the group’s rapid logistics, including booking an Air Arabia flight from Mumbai at 1:00 AM for a 4:30 AM departure. Mittal emphasises the impulsive nature of the trip, stating they would not sleep and would instead "get ready at the airport" before flying out to have "Paklava and black tea."

A Sweet Surprise for Tanya Mittal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Mittal (@tanyamittalofficial)

What Is Paklava?

The video has led many viewers to question the difference between the commonly known "Baklava" and Tanya’s "Paklava." While the two are related, they represent distinct regional variations:

Linguistic Roots: In Azerbaijan, the dessert is natively known as Pakhlava. Similarly, in Armenian and some Persian dialects, the "P" sound is used instead of the "B" found in Turkish or Greek traditions.

Baku-Style Paklava: Unlike the flaky, multi-layered Turkish version, Azerbaijani Pakhlava is typically made with about 10 to 12 layers of dough and is characterized by a diamond shape with a nut (usually a walnut or almond) placed in the center.

Preparation: It is often soaked in a saffron-infused syrup and served with black tea, which aligns with Mittal’s specific request in her viral post. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Fame Tanya Mittal Gives Tour of Her Presidential Suite at Taj Santacruz, Shows ‘Chandi Ki Bottle’ and Aesthetic Bedroom (Watch Video)

Baklava vs Paklava: What Is the Difference?

While the names are often used interchangeably, "Paklava" typically refers to the Armenian and Central Asian version of the dessert. According to culinary experts at East Meets Kitchen, there are three key distinctions:

The Syrup: Traditional Baklava often relies on a heavy honey-based syrup. In contrast, Paklava uses a lighter sugar-based syrup, frequently flavoured with lemon, cloves, or even tea infusions.

The Structure: Instead of alternating thin layers of nuts and pastry throughout, Paklava is often built with two thick blocks of phyllo dough (roughly 20 sheets each) sandwiching a singular, generous layer of spiced nut filling in the middle.

The Texture: Because it uses less syrup than its Greek or Turkish counterparts, Paklava maintains a crispier, lighter texture and is generally less "soggy" or dense. Tanya Mittal Condom Factory Video: ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Fame Influencer Silences Critics With Tour of Her Family Condom Manufacturing Unit.

Tanya Mittal’s Lavish Travel Claims

This is not the first time Tanya’s travel habits have gone viral. During her stint on Bigg Boss 19, she became a polarising figure for her "lavish lifestyle" claims, which included: Flying from Gwalior to Agra just to drink coffee behind the Taj Mahal. Traveling six hours to Delhi specifically for a bowl of dal. Ordering biscuits exclusively from London every two months. While critics have frequently labeled her stories as exaggerated or overacting, Tanya has maintained that these snippets represent her genuine basic routine as a businesswoman and influencer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Tanya Mittal’s Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).