Kraasa is a footwear manufacturing company that uses renewable raw materials by processing the waste plastic. The plastic that's depleting the ocean and adding to the trash in our landfills is now the reason for your shoes to be stylish and cozy . These sustainable shoes uses organic cotton laces which boost the style of the shoes. Be it for an off-the-cuff look or a suiting up for an occasion Kraasa has it covered for you.

The All season shoes reduce ocean plastic providing you with another reason to choose Kraasa. Reduce trash on landfills and increase the comfort in you footwear. The renewable raw materials utilized in the manufacturing make the shoes softer and sustainable.

The cotton cultivation represents alittle part of the agricultural area, but it uses nearly one quarter of the pesticides sold within the world? Pesticides and chemical fertilizers are replaced by natural compost, and this cotton requires half the utmost amount water as traditional cotton. The end-result is cotton that's softer, more flexible, and way kinder to the world . The cotton is employed for making laces.

Atheleisure men have something to look for here, as this shoe collection will make them look stylish and increase their comfort The ecofriendly enterprise has its collection out and you can go and buy it from the Flipkart and Amazon.